[Anchor Lead]
The high-profile Chinese production "Farewell My Concubine," better known for starring the late Hong Kong actor Leslie Cheung, has been recently staged as Korean traditional opera featuring the elements of Korean pansori.
Consort Yu Ji performs a sword dance singing a sorrowful prayer for the recovery of the hero Xiang Yu. It's a female role portrayed by a young male vocalist. Just like in the big-screen version of "Farewell to My Concubine" starring the late Leslie Cheung a male actor plays a woman in this production as well. This is a pansori adaptation of the Peking opera, a Chinese traditional art genre. It features five major pansori works including "Jeokbyeokga" or "Battle of Red Cliffs" and Chunhyangga or "Song of the Virtuous Lady Chunhyang."
[Soundbite] Wu Hsing-kuo(Director, Taiwan) : "We could express Xiang Yu's bravery and love through the sounds and melodies of pansori."
Hand gestures that are used in pansori only as a supplementary element were replaced with the unique hand gestures of the Peking opera, where almost everything can be expressed with gestures.
[Soundbite] Kim Jun-soo(Plays Yu Ji) : "Pointing a finger means pointing at someone, while patting the chest reflects concerns."
The cast donning extravagant and exotic costumes performs familiar Korean melodies and narration. The combination of Peking opera and Korean pansori brings together two different cultures, resulting in a unique and unforgettable experience.
[Pkg]
- Combination of Culture
- 입력 2019.04.08 (15:21)
- 수정 2019.04.08 (15:38)
[Pkg]
[Pkg]
