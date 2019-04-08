Cultural Experience News Today 입력 2019.04.08 (15:23) 수정 2019.04.08 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



Residents of remote islands have relatively poor access to culture. Recently, a world-renowned cellist has visited a small island in Tongyeong to perform for children.



[Pkg]



An alluring cello melody resonates in the auditorium. Children listen excitedly to the performance, their eyes filled with awe. The performer is world-renowned cellist Mischa Maisky, known as a "cello troubadour."



[Soundbite] Mischa Maisky(Cellist)



To these children, watching the performance of a famous musician right in their school rather than in a concert hall is like a dream come true.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-heung(Student, Yokji Middle School) : "It's my first time watching a cello performance. It's exciting and very dynamic."



The concert was organized by the Tongyeong International Music Foundation as part of the School Concert initiative. The foundation signs contracts with musicians performing at the Tongyeong Concert Hall to present local children with opportunities to appreciate classical music.



[Soundbite] Florian Riem(CEO, Tongyeong International Music Festival Foundation)



The Tongyeong International Music Festival, which kicked off on March 29 under the theme "Destiny," has recently concluded its ten-day run.

