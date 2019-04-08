Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.08 (15:25) 수정 2019.04.08 (15:38)

[Anchor Lead]



A collection of essays titled "Golden Hour" written by Korea's top trauma surgeon Dr Lee Cook-jong is to be made into a TV drama series. Let's a look



[Pkg]



A collection of essays titled "Golden Hour" is to be made into a TV drama. The book was written by Korea's top trauma surgeon, Dr. Lee Cook-jong of the Ajou University Hospital. Drama production company Studio Dragon announced on Wednesday that they have purchased the publication right to turn "Golden Hour" into a TV drama. The show is scheduled to air sometime in the first half of next year. Published last year, "Golden Hour" documented Professor Lee Cook-jong's experiences as a trauma surgeon. Descriptions of the harsh reality of the Korean medical system and the struggles of Dr. Lee's medical staff have put the book on the bestseller's list as soon as it was released. The popularity of Dr. Lee's book has driven up people's interest in the upcoming drama as well. The production company plans to show diverse stories involving Dr. Lee and his trauma surgical team through this TV production. Director Bong Joon-ho's new film "Parasite" is gaining attention from the film industries around the world. Director Bong has again collaborated with actor Song Kang-ho, who had starred in the director's past works "Memories of Murder," "The Host," and "Snowpiercer." He has finished shooting and is now getting ready to present the movie at film festivals and release it in local theaters. American film magazines have cited "Parasite" among the competition contenders for the Cannes International Film Festival next month. To be released in Korea before July, "Parasite" has been rated appropriate for viewers over the age of 15, paving the way for the film's success at the box office as it is able to reach a wider audience. It remains to be seen whether director Bong Joon-ho can both make it to the Cannes Festival and hit a home-run at the local box office.

