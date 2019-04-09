Youth Basic Income program News Today 입력 2019.04.09 (15:08) 수정 2019.04.09 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



A pilot project by Gyeonggi-do Province called the Youth Basic Income program has been rolled out, starting with the application stage. Anyone aged 24 living in Gyeonggido Province can apply, but it's not without controversy.



[Pkg]



24-year-old Bae Seong-geun is searching the Gyeonggido Job Foundation's website. He wants to apply for what's called the Youth Basic Income program launched by Gyeonggi-do Province. Any 24 year old who has lived in Gyeonggido for at least 3 years can apply. This year, those born in 1994 would be eligible for the income support. But those with January first birthdays are considered as already having turned 25 and therefore excluded. Even if applicants are 24 years of age, they must still apply to receive the aid due to verification procedures. Under the program, some 175 billion won is expected to be paid to 175-thousand youths this year alone. All payments will be issued in the local currency, in an attempt to boost the regional economy. So how was 24 chosen as the target age? Officials say 24 year olds are caught in the middle social status between students and workers.



[Soundbite] Moon Yeong-geun(Gyeonggi-do Provincial Gov't) : "24-year-olds are in college graduating classes or are just about to enter society after completing their military duty. This age can be a tough age before gaining a foothold in society."



But the project is not without controversy. Some say it's discriminating against age and where you live, while others are unhappy with the use of massive taxpayers' money. Gyeonggido Province has already begun receiving applications and will start issuing payments from April 20th.

