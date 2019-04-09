Restoration Efforts News Today 입력 2019.04.09 (15:09) 수정 2019.04.09 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Amidst the tragedy, the devastating fires in Gangwondo Province drew attention for the swift response, and follow-up measures from extinguishing the flames to providing temporary housing for those who lost their homes. The government, military and the private sector have all came together in restoration work and support for the victims.



[Pkg]



Twenty-five homes were destroyed in the massive wildfire at Jangcheon Village in Sokcho. The disaster also displaced around 50 residents. In the aftermath of the fire, a pharmacy has newly opened. Pharmacists rolled up their sleeves and came out here to assist the locals affected by the blaze both physically and mentally.



[Soundbite] Yong Jeong-suk(Jangsa-dong, Sokcho) : "I've been suffering from headaches since the fire. So I came to get some medicine. I'm so grateful to the pharmacist and volunteers."



A mobile Launderette also appeared in the village where household goods have turned to ash. In the wake of the fire, the laundry truck has been going around town including on weekends to help the victims.



[Soundbite] Joo Seon-ja(Volunteer) : "It can be hard work but I do for the victims."



At some shelters where displaced locals are staying, civil servants are taking turns to help out by cooking and providing meals. A military unit stationed in the affected areas is also on standby. The unit plans to mobilize around 5,000 soldiers and 30 pieces of heavy equipment to help with recovery efforts.



[Soundbite] Yoo Chung-seon(Commander of engineering battalion, 22nd Division) : "Military resources such as excavators and dump trucks will be used to assist removing destroyed homes and other debris."



The east coast wildfires inflicted tremendous damage in just one day, but joint efforts by the government, military, private sector and those affected by the disaster are producing positive results.

