[Anchor Lead]



A variety of valuable historical artifacts have been unearthed in ancient tombs built centuries ago during the Hanseong Bakeje Kingdom. The relics will be moved to a museum in the first half of next year, after the excavation team wraps up its report.



[Pkg]



This celadon jar decorated with a tiger's head was excavated from an ancient tomb complex located in a residential district in Hanam, Gyeonggi-do Province. The tomb was built during the Hanseong Baekje Kingdom era in the fourth and fifth centuries. Another celadon pot also unearthed in the tomb complex is decorated with a chicken's head. It's the first time chicken-decorated celadon pottery called "gyesuho" has been discovered in South Korea.



[Soundbite] Kang Tae-hong(Korea Institute of Heritage) : "The earthenware proves Hanseong Baekje's exchanges with China. They will also offer clues to who was buried in the tomb."



A small earthenware wood-burning stove, just slightly larger than a mug, has been discovered in its original intact form for the first time. The replica was buried in the grave in the hopes that the deceased would not starve in the afterlife. It is also the first time gold ornaments manufactured using a filigree technique have been found in a Hanseong Baekje site. Jewelry made using the filigree technique has mainly been discovered in Shilla Kingdom ruins.



[Soundbite] Yoon Myung-joon(Korea Institute of Heritage) : "Filigree is a method to assemble separate ornamental parts to form an object, which is not made entirely whole."



These relics from the tomb complex offer a glimpse into the lives of Baekje people 16 centuries ago. They will be moved to a museum and made public in the first half of next year after the excavation team wraps up its report.

