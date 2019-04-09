Health Insights News Today 입력 2019.04.09 (15:13) 수정 2019.04.09 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people associate obesity with heavy body weight. But the results of a study show that waist circumference plays a bigger part in raising the mortality risk. Here's more.



[Pkg]



This man in his 30s stands 182 centimeters tall and weighs 84 kilograms. His waist circumference has grown 15 centimeters in the past two years, reaching 101 centimeters, or 39 inches. A study shows every time one's waist circumference grows by 5 centimeters, mortality risk goes up 10 percent. The results are based on the analysis of big data of a study conducted on 23 million adults in Korea. The same applies to people with normal body weight. Their mortality risk also increased every time their waist size grew 5 centimeters. Unlike body weight, which includes muscle mass, the circumference of the waist accurately reflects the amount of fat accumulated in the abdomen. This part grows when visceral fat builds up around the intestines. Visceral fat secrets harmful hormones, causing inflammation and various diseases.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Yang-hyun(Korea University Anam Hospital) : "An increase in abdominal size means an increase in visceral fat. This can lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, dyslipidemia and cancer, and eventually raise the risk of death."



Middle-aged and older people are advised to keep their waist size under control to ensure longevity. Reducing calorie intake by 30 percent and regularly participating in cardiovascular workouts can help reduce abdominal obesity.

