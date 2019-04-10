Education System News Today 입력 2019.04.10 (15:02) 수정 2019.04.10 (15:23)

[Anchor Lead]



Starting in the second semester this year, high school education will be provided free of charge in Korean schools, and will be expanded to all high school students in 2021. The government hopes that the measure will help households with high school children to save around 1.5 million won in annual education costs.



[Pkg]



Starting in the second semester this year, 12th grade students will be exempted from tuition and textbook fees. Next year, free high school education will be provided to 11th graders as well. Come 2021, the benefits will expand to include all high school students. However, the measure will not apply to 94 foreign language and autonomous private high schools, where admission fees and tuition are determined by their principals. Free high school education is one of the Moon administration's education policies. At a meeting on April 9, the representatives of the government, ruling party and Cheong Wa Dae decided to provide free high school education one year earlier than originally planned. The government estimates the measure will help increase households' median monthly disposable income by approximately 130,000 won. Households with one high school student will be able to save over 1.5 million won a year.



[Soundbite] Yoo Eun-hye(Minister of Education and Deputy Prime Minister) : "As for schools that are not eligible for funding, we will discuss and devise measures with municipal and provincial authorities so that students from low-income families can receive subsidies in a stable manner."



This year, funding for high school education will be provided by local offices of education. But starting in 2021, two trillion won will be needed annually to provide free education to all high school students.

Education System

News Today

