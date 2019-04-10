Returning Home News Today 입력 2019.04.10 (15:04) 수정 2019.04.10 (15:30)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two days before the centennial of the founding of Korea's colonial era provisional government, three sets of remains of Korean freedom fighters have returned home from overseas. Here's more.



[Pkg]



​The remains of three independence activists arrived in Korea decades after the country's independence. Freedom fighters Kang Young-gak, Kim Tae-yeon and Lee Jae-soo had fought for national independence from outside their country, and now they've finally returned home.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "The 3 patriots poured their family fortune into the independence campaign and did not hesitate to risk their lives for the cause."



Kim Tae-yeon sought exile in Shanghai immediately following the March 1919 Independence Movement. There, he fought against colonial Japan, serving various independence organizations. But he lived a short life and died before his 30th birthday.



[Soundbite] Jo Gwan-gil(Kim's grandson) : "Naturally, I'm very emotional and so happy. My grandfather died fighting for the country and it's only natural to recover his remains,despite taking 5 years."



Kang Young-gak went to Hawaii with his father in 1905, where he led independence efforts as an educator and journalist.



[Soundbite] Susan Kang(Kang's daughter)



Lee Jae-soo was based in California where as an educator he also fought for Korea's independence including through fundraising activities for the Korean National Association. So far, the remains of 139 Korean freedom fighters have made their way back home. Two more are expected from Kazakhstan later this month.

Returning Home

입력 2019.04.10 (15:04) 수정 2019.04.10 (15:30) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two days before the centennial of the founding of Korea's colonial era provisional government, three sets of remains of Korean freedom fighters have returned home from overseas. Here's more.



[Pkg]



​The remains of three independence activists arrived in Korea decades after the country's independence. Freedom fighters Kang Young-gak, Kim Tae-yeon and Lee Jae-soo had fought for national independence from outside their country, and now they've finally returned home.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "The 3 patriots poured their family fortune into the independence campaign and did not hesitate to risk their lives for the cause."



Kim Tae-yeon sought exile in Shanghai immediately following the March 1919 Independence Movement. There, he fought against colonial Japan, serving various independence organizations. But he lived a short life and died before his 30th birthday.



[Soundbite] Jo Gwan-gil(Kim's grandson) : "Naturally, I'm very emotional and so happy. My grandfather died fighting for the country and it's only natural to recover his remains,despite taking 5 years."



Kang Young-gak went to Hawaii with his father in 1905, where he led independence efforts as an educator and journalist.



[Soundbite] Susan Kang(Kang's daughter)



Lee Jae-soo was based in California where as an educator he also fought for Korea's independence including through fundraising activities for the Korean National Association. So far, the remains of 139 Korean freedom fighters have made their way back home. Two more are expected from Kazakhstan later this month.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보