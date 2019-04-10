ILO Controversy News Today 입력 2019.04.10 (15:06) 수정 2019.04.10 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



Korea is a member of the International Labor Organization(ILO). But it has yet to ratify four key ILO conventions that will greatly expand labor rights. The European Union has publicly warned that if Korea delays the ratification any further, it will seek steps in conflict resolution procedures.



[Pkg]



​EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom has visited the nation to attend a Korea-EU trade committee meeting. She volunteered to hold a press conference and issued a warning to the government. If Korea fails to ratify key conventions of the International Labor Organization(ILO), the EU will begin steps of conflict resolution by launching a panel of experts. As this process is legally binding, the official warned it can lead to a trade dispute.



[Soundbite] Cecilia Malmstrom(EU Trade Commissioner)



When signing a free trade agreement with the European Union in 2010, Seoul promised to ratify key ILO labor standards, but this is yet to be realized. The EU demanded progress and the deadline set for ratification was April 9th. Korea has asked for the EU's understanding.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-kap(Minister of Employment and Labor) : "I explained that it takes time to reach a social consensus on this issue and the government was working hard to make it happen."



Korea gained membership of the International Labor Organization in 1991. But it has not ratified four of the eight key labor conventions recommended by the ILO including those related to freedom of association. If these treaties are ratified, rights to labor unions, including for laid off workers, will be greatly enhanced. President Moon Jae-in also declared the ratification a key policy task but related discussions are barely making progress due to stiff opposition from the business community. Labor circles argue the government should just go ahead with the ratification without waiting for a consensus. But employers want safety mechanisms alongside introducing the new labor standards, and reaching an agreement doesn't appear to be easy.

ILO Controversy

