Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.10 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.10 (16:02)

[Anchor Lead]



British fashion designer Paul Smith has visited Korea to publicize his exhibition slated to open in Seoul this summer. His visit has drawn the spotlight of the fashion sector.



[Pkg]



​Designer Paul Smith is known for his signature multi-colored stripes. The renowned designer held a news conference on April 8 to introduce his upcoming exhibition entitled, "Hello, My Name is Paul Smith." The exhibition dedicated to the designer's life and career debuted in London in 2013, and garnered significant attention in various parts of the world. In Korea, Paul Smith's exhibition will be held from June 6 until August 8, to mark the 5th anniversary of the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. Paul Smith is largely lauded as the most successful designer in men's wear. The upcoming exhibition in Seoul will showcase some 1,500 of his designs and memorabilia. K-pop sensation BTS has successfully wrapped up its concert tour of four Asian regions. According to the group's agency, BTS has finished its "Love Yourself" tour in Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. All nine of BTS's tour concerts were sold out, drawing a total of 250,000 people. The BTS members expressed their gratitude to their fans for supporting them since the group's debut six years ago. Last week, BTS was highlighted in the U.K. for driving the global music market growth. Local media including the BBC quoted the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry as saying that last year the global music market posted sales of 19.1 billion dollars, the highest in the past decade. The media lauded BTS along with rapper Drake and pop star Ariana Grande for driving the music market.

입력 2019.04.10 (15:35) 수정 2019.04.10 (16:02) News Today

