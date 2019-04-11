Historic Park News Today 입력 2019.04.11 (15:11) 수정 2019.04.11 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Hyochang Park where the nation's seven independence activists were buried will be reborn as a memorial site for patriots. The Seoul city government has announced a plan to turn the park into an open space where citizens take a brief escape from their everyday hustles and bustles. Here is more.



[Pkg]



These are the tombs of the nation's iconic independence fighters Lee Bong-chang, Yoon Bong-gil and Baek Jeong-ki. Renowned independence and political leader Baekbeom Kim Koo was also buried in a nearby site. Hyochang Park houses graves of seven independence activists. However, its image as a site dedicated to the nation's independence movement has been tainted, as there are multiple unrelated facilities, such as Hyochang Stadium and an anti-communist memorial tower, near by. The Seoul city government announced plans to transform Hyochang Park into a memorial solely symbolizing the nation's independence campaigns. First of all, walls around the park will be removed to provide an open space for citizens The heart of the plans is to re-create a space for people to remember the patriotic spirits of independence activists.



[Soundbite] Park Won-soon(Seoul Mayor) : "Hyochang Park will become a new tourist attraction where the spirit of independence movement is remembered while young generations can have fun."



The city government will finalize the plans in a forum joined in by experts and citizens. It plans to complete the park's transformation in five years.

