Transformation Project

[Anchor Lead]



The government is working on a detailed plan to turn the U.S. base in Yongsan into a state-run park. The Yongsan Base has been open partly open to the public since late last year. There are a great deal of obstacles to remove before the base is fully opened.



[Pkg]



As an iron gate open, the barracks come into view. There is also a prison operated by Japanese forces during Japanese colonial rule. Brick walls cemented by U.S. troops were built by Japan a century ago. A bus tour around the U.S. base is available for citizens on a reservation-based system. Fourteen tours will be offered until the end of June. The tours offer a glimpse into the tragic history of the region, which has been used by foreign forces for more than 100 years. It used to be a Japanese garrison and then was handed over to American forces. 2.43 million square meters of the Yongsan Base will be transformed into a state-run park. Following a survey, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport concluded that it will maintain 81 out of 975 buildings at the base. However, there is a long way to go before the park is established. USFK has not set a definite date for the completion of its relocation. It also remains uncertain how long Seouland Washington will negotiate the return of the base in accordance with the Status of Forces Agreement.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-hee(Civic group for return of Yongsan base) : "As no one knows when the base will be fully returned, we become either excited or enraged whenever related announcements are made."



Another obstacle is how to clean the polluted area, since a fund of more than 10 billion won is needed to purify the land of the already relocated United Nations Command.

