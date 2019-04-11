Innovative Technology News Today 입력 2019.04.11 (15:16) 수정 2019.04.11 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Samsung Electronics has unveiled its Galaxy A80 smartphone, a mid-range phone that was developed as a rival model for Chinese brands. The new phone is the first among smartphones to have a rotating camera allowing for high-resolution pictures.



[Pkg]



Samsung Electronics' new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A80, has been unveiled in Bangkok, Thailand. When the selfie mode is turned on, its rear panel slides up and rotates to face the user. It's the first Galaxy phone to allow for high-resolution selfie images thanks to its 48-million-pixel camera. The new phone also sports a full-screen display, as it has no front camera.



[Soundbite] Lee Ki-wan(Developer of Samsung Galaxy A80) : "This product allows users to create diverse content by using high-resolution selfie pictures and diverse functions."



The smartphone market has seen the rise of Chinese makers in recent years, such as Huawei and Oppo. One of the reasons Samsung Electronics decided to use its innovative technologies in its new mid-range phone is to confront intensifying competition from Chinese brands.



[Soundbite] (Thai consumer) : "I like to take closeup images of my face, and this phone can do it. I think it will draw attention from consumers."



The Galaxy A80 is to go on sale around the world next month starting with Southeast Asia.

