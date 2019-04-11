Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.11 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.11 (15:27)

[Anchor Lead]



Next up, we bring you the story of "school of rock" the musical, planning to be held in Korea. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



An event to officially announce the musical production of "School of Rock" here in Korea was held.

It's based on a film of the same title, starring Jack Black. Actor Conner John Gillooly and other key members of the crew were at the venue. The musical will premiere in June. Like the movie, its a story about a rock band-musician-turned-teacher and students from a top-tier private school. But it stands apart from the big-screen version by emphasizing a strong bond between students and teachers and featuring live performances of various music genres, ranging from classical to pop and opera. Directed by the legendary music composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, "School of Rock" has been staged on Broadway since 2015. In 2016, it was nominated for four Tonys. The following year, it won the Laurence Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Music. Tomorrow X Together is looking to make a big splash in America just two months after its debut. In a message posted on April 9 on the Korean band's social media, their agency released the poster of a showcase slated for next month in the U.S. Tomorrow X Together will meet their fans in six cities in May, including New York, Chicago and Orlando. Managed by the same agency as BTS, Tomorrow X Together drew the spotlight even before their debut. They are affectionately referred to as "the younger brothers of BTS." Pre-orders for the group's debut album surpassed 100,000 copies. After their official debut, Tomorrow X Together entered the U.S. Billboard main chart. The industry lauded Tomorrow X Together, saying it's quite unprecedented for an up-and-coming music group to hold a showcase in the states. Tomorrow X Together looks poised to follow in the footsteps of their iconic big brothers, BTS.

