Inter-Korean Summit News Today

[Anchor Lead]



During summit talks with President Donald Trump, President Moon Jae-in expressed plans to push for an inter-Korean summit. Trump asked Moon to inform the U.S. of North Korea's stance Seoul learns through inter-Korean contact.



[Pkg]



​The leaders of South Korea and the U.S. met again some 40 days since the collapsed Hanoi summit. President Moon made it official that he will seek a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the near future. Trump asked Moon to inform him of the regime's position as soon as Seoul finds out more about it. The two agreed that a top-down approach is critical to the Korean Peninsula peace process. The American leader stressed the door is also open to dialogue with Pyongyang.



[Soundbite] President Moon Jae-in : "I believe it's important to express a positive outlook to the international community that a third N. Korea-U.S. summit will be held in the near future."



[Soundbite] Donald Trump(U.S. President)



Trump also pointed out that a third summit with North Korea is possible, but added there's no rush. The U.S. President may also visit South Korea in the not so distant future. Trump expressed gratitude for Moon's invitation for him to visit Seoul.

입력 2019.04.12 (15:04) 수정 2019.04.12 (15:25) News Today

