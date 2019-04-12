Historical Anniversary News Today 입력 2019.04.12 (15:10) 수정 2019.04.12 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



An event marking the 100th founding anniversary of Korea's colonial era provisional government was also held at Yeouido Park in Seoul. This area was where the Korean Liberation Army made their landing when arriving home in the wake of Korea's independence. The event was marked by interactive performances involving citizens aimed at cherishing the significance of the centennial anniversary and the nation's independence.



[Pkg]



​Actors shout "hail independence" and the Korean flag is raised high. Torches that lit up the country in all corners for 42 days since the March First Independence Movement Day have also gathered in one place. The first constitution of the Korean provisional government is recited and the establishment of a democratic republic is declared.



[Soundbite] "A provisional charter is declared as approved by the Provisional Assembly."



Four officers of the Korean Liberation Army including General Lee Beom-seok arrived at Yeouido Airport on a US aircraft 3 days after Korea gained independence from Japan. This emotional moment was also reenacted during the event led by descendants of independence activists.



[Soundbite] Lee Nak-yon(Prime Minister) : "This is the very spot where 4 members of the Korean Liberation Army landed in their homeland on the 3rd day of Korea's independence."



The ceremony on April 11th marking the centennial of the government-in-exile in Shanghai began exactly 19 minutes past 7 p.m. to mark the year 1919 when the provisional government was founded. The ceremony included various citizen-participatory performances, providing a time to reflect on the 100th anniversary.



[Soundbite] Jeong Hye-ryeon(Anyang, Gyeonggi-do Prov.) : "Some things I learned today I didn't know before. It was a very heartrending, meaningful event."



Events continued all day to celebrate the anniversary including a memorial service to commemorate key figures who served in the provisional government.

