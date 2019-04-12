기사 본문 영역

International Music Concert
입력 2019.04.12 (15:13) 수정 2019.04.12 (15:25) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The KBS Symphony Orchestra held its first performance at a world-class classical music performance hall in Vienna, Austria. Soprano Jo Su-mi also took the stage. Follow us to Vienna.

[Pkg]

For the first time in its 63-year history, the KBS Symphony Orchestra performed at the prestigious Golden Hall of the Musikverein Vienna in Austria, one of the top classical music concert venues in the world.

[Soundbite] (Spectator) : "The musicians delivered a top notch performance. If the KBS Symphony Orchestra were based in Vienna, I would go to their concert every time."

World renowned soprano Jo Su-mi who flaunts a 30 year international career also joined the KBS orchestra for the special stage. The concert lineup included famed works by Strauss and Austria-born Mozart as well as Korean musical pieces with a seasonal spring flair. Audiences filled the performance hall including the standing seats. Among the spectators were Austrian government officials, politicians and figures from international organizations.

[Soundbite] Heinz Fischer(Former Austrian President) : "Music plays a special role. Through music, Austria and Korea grow closer. This is what music and the orchestras are about."

Through the Vienna concert, the KBS Symphony Orchestra fulfilled its role as a cultural and diplomatic emissary.
