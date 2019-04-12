Cultural Insight News Today 입력 2019.04.12 (15:14) 수정 2019.04.12 (15:25)

[Anchor Lead]



A member of the Japanese rock band "X Japan" has made a large donation to be used for recovery work following the massive wildfires that devastated Korea's eastern coast. The benevolent act is making news headlines particularly at a time when relations are strained between Korea and Japan.



[Pkg]



X Japan, a legendary heavy metal band. Its leader and drummer Yoshiki has donated ten million yen which is about 100 million Korean won to the charity group ChildFund Korea to be used for children affected by the devastating blaze that engulfed Gangwondo Province. According to the foundation, Yoshiki is acquainted with some Korean stars including actor Lee Byung-hun and boy band BTS. After learning about the fires and donations made by his Korean celebrity friends, Yoshiki decided to join the cause as well. He delivered the donation along with a well wishing message, hoping for swift recovery operations. The drummer himself runs a nonprofit organization dedicated to children's welfare, and has provided aid during disasters including the 2008 Sichuan earthquake in China. He has also held a concert for teen inmates at a juvenile detention center in Korea. A statue dedicated to the victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery received a delightful gift. A paper wreath necklace was found laid around the girl's neck and people have been wondering where this came from. According to the Gyeongsangnam-do Province Office of Education, a security camera footage from April 5th shows an elderly couple stroking the statue before hanging a folded paper wreath necklace on it the previous night. The office speculates the couple came to see the statue to mark the 100th anniversary of the March 1st Independence Movement against colonial Japan. Netizens have also been curious over the couple's identity. An official at the education office says they are waiting for the elderly couple to make contact so their kind action can be made known to local students.

