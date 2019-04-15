HISTORIC EXHIBITION

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Students from a high school in Harlem, New York, visited an exhibition marking the centennial of the Korean provisional government. Here's more on what brought them there.
[Pkg]
Students from a high school in Harlem, New York, have visited an exhibition that was organized to mark the centennial of the Korean provisional government. These students remember the history of their African ancestors, who fought against imperialism. This exhibition about an independence movement that took place one hundred years ago on the other side of the globe strikes a chord with them.
[Soundbite] HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT
As the fans of Korean music and culture, the students are moved by the bravery of Korean independence fighters.
[Soundbite] HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT
[Soundbite] "No violence! Everyone! Honesty!"
The students write down in Korean the three pledges of the March 1st Declaration of Independence and ponder their meaning.
[Soundbite] KIM MYUNG-KYO(HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER) : "Our students have enormous interest in the history of Korea, because they are becoming more and more interested in Korea and its language."
Nearly 400 American students have attended the exhibition to learn more about the Korean people's resolve to achieve national independence.
