CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.15 (15:37) 수정 2019.04.15 (15:56)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today, we bring you the story of K-POP girl group Blank Pink planning to appear on popular American talk shows including 'Late Late Show with James Corden'.



[Pkg]



Korean girl group Blackpink is to appear on a popular American talk show. The group's management agency said that Blackpink is scheduled to appear on the "Late Late Show with James Corden" on CBS on April 18th. The taped segment will be aired across the United States around 12:30 AM that night, eastern standard time. This talk show hosted by the English comedian James Corden is a top American late-night program that has invited world-class celebrities including Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande. The show also had BTS as its guest last year. Blackpink plans to perform the group's new release "Kill This Love" on the show... before continuing on with their tour in the US, starting with the performance at the Coachella Music Festival on the 19th. The number of theater-goers last month set a record high for the month of March. According to the March report on the Korean movie industry released by the Korean Film Council... We counted 14.57 million in general admissions across the country last month. This is 14% higher compared to the same time in the previous year. The theater revenue during the month of March also grew 22% to over 120 billion won. The March spike was driven largely by Hollywood blockbuster "Captain Marvel" which has drew in more than 5.6 million moviegoers so far since its release on March 6th. Meanwhile, Korean movies fared rather disappointingly during the same period with only 6.27 million in general admissions, down by more than 20% from a year ago.

입력 2019.04.15 (15:37) 수정 2019.04.15 (15:56) News Today

