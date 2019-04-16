INTER-KOREAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.04.16 (15:10) 수정 2019.04.16 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in says he will push for an inter-Korean summit, and the venue or format doesn't matter. It's an official proposal for a 4th summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Moon wants to achieve specific and substantive results through working-level negotiations, as was the case with the May 2018 summit held at the Panmunjeom border village.



[Pkg]



​President Moon Jae-in formally proposed a fourth summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. He believes it's time for the two sides to meet again for talks as both Pyongyang and Washington have expressed the will for dialogue even after their collapsed Hanoi summit.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "I hope for substantive discussions on ways to deliver progress that goes beyond the two N. Korea-U.S. summits."



President Moon said the next inter-Korean summit should not be bound by venue or formalities.



[Soundbite] "As long as the two Koreas sit down for talks not bound by venue or format."



He proposed a practical working-level negotiation, similar to the May 2018 summit held at the Panmunjeom border village, instead of a more formal setting that requires much time to prepare for protocol and security matters. Moon also highly assessed Kim's policy speech made the other day, and welcomed his expression of determination to denuclearize and establish peace on the Peninsula. He also stressed that peace on the peninsula is a matter of survival. Adding that South Korea has always led peace efforts and will not hesitate to do what's necessary in the future. His remark is viewed as addressing Kim Jong-un's criticism that Seoul should stop being a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington. But President Moon did not mention an envoy dispatch to North Korea, an issue that drew particular attention. He left Seoul on April 16th for visits to Central Asian countries. In an unusual move, his national security adviser and presidential aide for public relations will not accompany him but remain in Seoul. Observers speculate that while Moon is overseas, inter-Korean contacts could pick up speed.

