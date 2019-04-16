기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Marking five years since the sinking of the Sewol Ferry, President Moon Jae-in pledged to fully find the truth behind the disaster and bring all concerned people to justice. He also vowed to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.
While expressing shock and sadness over a massive fire engulfing Paris' famed Notre Dame Cathedral, the Korea Cultural Heritage Administration will conduct emergency inspections on the nation's cultural and historical assets.
A bill mandating tougher supervision of child molesters has come into effect. Sex offenders convicted of assaults against minors and ordered to wear electronic tracking anklets will be placed under one-on-one police surveillance even after being released from prison.
Starting next month, the Seoul city government will also provide taxi vouchers to those with non-physical disabilities. The expansion will benefit people with brain lesions, autism and other types of mental disabilities. Taxi vouchers are the Seoul city government's welfare program to pay part of taxi fares for people with disabilities.
SEWOL FERRY DISASTER
-
