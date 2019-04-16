TAXI SERVICES News Today 입력 2019.04.16 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.16 (15:28)

[Anchor Lead]



On today's local news, we bring you to Paju in Gyeonggido province. Paju City has begun operating so-called 1,000-won taxis in areas excluded from the city's transportation system. Residents hail the one dollar fee cabs, while cab drivers also expect them to facilitate business during the day when customer numbers are not high.



[Pkg]



A town in Paju, Gyeonggido Province. Residents here need to take the bus which runs only 3 times a day to get to the downtown area. But that travel is made easier as a new taxi service was launched on April 1. It only costs 1,000 won. The cabs run to the terminal or station nearest to town, so that locals can use public transportation.



[Soundbite] JEONG HWA-JIN(RESIDENT) : "I can travel to the terminal at a mere KRW 1,000. I can also hail a taxi at any time."



The travel from the town to the terminal or station would normally cost about 5,000 won but the customers need only pay 1,000 won. The rest of the cost is covered by the city. Paju City is operating this pilot program on a trial basis in 12 towns. Registered residents who have concluded application procedures can use the dollar taxi up to twice a day. Paju officials explain their project is different from other similar policies implemented by other local governments where the passenger needs to directly contact the taxi driver and the number of usage per town is restricted. But some customers pointed out there's room for improvement, that the service should directly connect them to their final destinations.

