CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.16 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. The beloved cast of the upcoming Avengers movie "Endgame" visited Korea and met with fans for their movie promotion. The cast also posted various photos and videos they took during their stay. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



The beloved cast of the upcoming Avengers movie "Endgame" have visited Korea, ahead of the film's release on April 24. After entering the nation through Incheon International Airport, the stars posted on their social media platforms videos and photographs they took in Seoul over the weekend. "Iron Man" Robert Downey Junior posted a video showing him dancing cheerfully with the hashtags #Seoul and #Korea. At a similar time, "Hawkeye" Jeremy Renner and the most recent addition Brie Larson also known as "Captain Marvel" appeared to be having great fun during a tour around Seoul In a photo, Brie Larson was seen eating Gimbap at Gwangjang Market in central Seoul. Jeremy Renner posted a photo of himself standing in front of Gyeongbokgung Palace. Fans in Korea were thrilled to see up close the Avengers stars who were enjoying Seoul to the fullest. BTS chose NBC's famous weekend late-night show "Saturday Night Live" as the occasion to declare its return. As a musical guest on the American show, they world-premiered "Boy with Luv," the main track of its new release "Map of the Soul: Persona," on April 13. Dressed in black suits, the seven members drew a roar of enthusiastic applause from the audience with their live performance, which was punctuated by their iconic, perfectly synchronized dancing. The new BTS album hit global markets simultaneously at 6 p.m. on April 12. Upon its release, the record topped iTunes top album charts in 86 countries and regions, confirming BTS' popularity as a global megastar. According to Billboard on April 15, Map of the Soul topped its main album chart the Billboard 200. After wrapping up its U.S. promotional schedule, BTS will return home and hold an international news conference in Seoul.

