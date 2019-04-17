BTS PHENOMENON News Today 입력 2019.04.17 (15:25) 수정 2019.04.17 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



K-pop boy band BTS is rewriting K-pop history. Its latest album is setting records that are among the first and the best in K-pop history. Riding on its international stardom, BTS will resume domestic activities, and also embark on a global tour from May 4th.



[Pkg]



K-pop sensation BTS performed one of its new songs on an American TV show following the global release of their new album on April 12th. BTS's album “Map of the Soul: Persona” is expected to top music charts in both the U.S. and the UK. Billboard said on its website that BTS's new album is "bound for number one" on its main album chart, the Billboard 200. If the album comes in at number one, it will be the third time BTS has topped the Billboard 200, following “Love Yourself: Tear” and “Love Yourself: Answer," both released last year. The UK Official Charts also said that BTS will likely top its main album chart becoming the first Korean artist or group to achieve the feat.



[Soundbite] IM JIN-MO(POP MUSIC CRITIC) : "It's significant that BTS has begun to make its presence known around the world. Some say they are ‘The next Beatles’. BTS is a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene."



BTS's new album has been setting records in succession since its release, with its music video surpassing 100 million views on YouTube in the shortest period of time. BTS is also expected to win an award at the Billboard Music Awards slated for next month. The band has also been nominated for Top Duo/Group for the first time and Top Social Artist for the third consecutive year. BTS will resume activities at home before embarking on a global tour spanning eight regions starting with Los Angeles May 4th.

