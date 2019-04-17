POOR FOOD HYGIENE News Today 입력 2019.04.17 (15:27) 수정 2019.04.17 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



Public health authorities have cracked down on 11 online side dish vendors for poor hygiene and for violating the Food Sanitation Act.

The Bureau of Audit and Inspection stated that the government presented erroneous statistic on fine particulate matters by under-reporting nitrogen oxide emission.

The government has announced a plan to promote the nuclear reactor dismantlement project, starting with the disassembly of the Gori 1 nuclear reactor in 2022.

The provincial government of Jeju has cancelled the permit for Greenland International Hospital, Korea's first for-profit and Chinese-funded hospital.

[Anchor Lead]



