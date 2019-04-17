SAFETY CHECKS News Today 입력 2019.04.17 (15:28) 수정 2019.04.17 (15:43)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The devastating blaze at Notre-Dame de Paris reminded many in Korea of the destructive fire at Sungnyemun Gate eleven years ago. The Cultural Heritage Administration has begun a checkup of the nation's cultural properties built of wood, including ancient palaces and temples, to make sure they are well protected from fire.



[Pkg]



Sungnyemun Gate, Korea's national treasure number one, was burned to ashes in a matter of minutes. The nation was devastated and shocked to see the priceless landmark being ravaged by fire right in the heart of Seoul. The recent blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reminded Koreans of the tragedy that occurred 11 years ago.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-YUN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It was heartbreaking to see an ancient landmark being burned to ashes."



[Soundbite] KWON JI-SOO(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "I was shocked. It reminded me of the fire at Sungnyemun Gate in South Korea."



Officials from the administrative office of Gyeongbokgung Palace are busy checking its central structure, the Geunjeongjeon Hall, which was designated as National Treasure number 223. The wooden structure is equipped with smoke and heat detectors to protect it from fires.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-CHAN(CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION) : "There are air holes in smoke detectors in every section. The holes absorb air to detect smoke."



When a fire starts in the structure, fire extinguishers begin to sprinkle mist right away. When flame detectors detect any signs of a fire the situation room and a nearby fire station become notified immediately. Nearly 470 cultural properties in Korea are vulnerable to fire. The Cultural Heritage Administration has urged local governments to check their fire fighting equipment and step up check-ups at cultural properties. The administration will also continue to operate its situation room that has been on duty since the destructive wildfires on the east coast of the nation.

SAFETY CHECKS

입력 2019.04.17 (15:28) 수정 2019.04.17 (15:43) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The devastating blaze at Notre-Dame de Paris reminded many in Korea of the destructive fire at Sungnyemun Gate eleven years ago. The Cultural Heritage Administration has begun a checkup of the nation's cultural properties built of wood, including ancient palaces and temples, to make sure they are well protected from fire.



[Pkg]



Sungnyemun Gate, Korea's national treasure number one, was burned to ashes in a matter of minutes. The nation was devastated and shocked to see the priceless landmark being ravaged by fire right in the heart of Seoul. The recent blaze at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris has reminded Koreans of the tragedy that occurred 11 years ago.



[Soundbite] KIM DO-YUN(SEOUL RESIDENT) : "It was heartbreaking to see an ancient landmark being burned to ashes."



[Soundbite] KWON JI-SOO(INCHEON RESIDENT) : "I was shocked. It reminded me of the fire at Sungnyemun Gate in South Korea."



Officials from the administrative office of Gyeongbokgung Palace are busy checking its central structure, the Geunjeongjeon Hall, which was designated as National Treasure number 223. The wooden structure is equipped with smoke and heat detectors to protect it from fires.



[Soundbite] KIM YOUNG-CHAN(CULTURAL HERITAGE ADMINISTRATION) : "There are air holes in smoke detectors in every section. The holes absorb air to detect smoke."



When a fire starts in the structure, fire extinguishers begin to sprinkle mist right away. When flame detectors detect any signs of a fire the situation room and a nearby fire station become notified immediately. Nearly 470 cultural properties in Korea are vulnerable to fire. The Cultural Heritage Administration has urged local governments to check their fire fighting equipment and step up check-ups at cultural properties. The administration will also continue to operate its situation room that has been on duty since the destructive wildfires on the east coast of the nation.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보