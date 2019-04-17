CATHOLIC PRIEST News Today 입력 2019.04.17 (15:32) 수정 2019.04.17 (15:43)

[Anchor Lead]



The late Catholic Priest Ji Jung-hwan, known as the patriarch of Imsil cheese, has passed away. He was lauded for dedicating his life to helping the underprivileged.



[Pkg]



A cathedral is packed with citizens and Christians who came to bid a final farewell to Father Ji Jung-hwan, a priest from Belgium who was said to love Korea even more than Koreans do. It is now time to say goodbye. As the funeral procession heads to Chimyeongjasan Holy Ground, the prayers and chants of the mourners grow louder. Father Ji Jung-hwan was ordained about 60 years ago. The following year, he decided to come to Korea, which was still reeling from war. He settled down in an impoverished village in Imsil-gun County. He began to make cheese with the milk of his two gorals. Now, half a century later, Imsil cheese is a regional signature brand that brings in more than 27 billion won in annual sales. Father Ji Jung-hwan also participated in a pro-democracy movement. Despite his own disability, he took care of other people with severe disabilities, and provided scholarships to students from poor families. Three years ago, in recognition of his contributions the Korean government gave Father Ji Jung-hwan a permit to become a Korean citizen and awarded him with the Order of Civil Merit.



[Soundbite] AHN IN-SOON(CATHOLIC) : "He lived in Korea for 60 years. He has done many good things. He will live forever in our hearts."



Father Ji Jung-hwan passed away at the age of 88 after dedicating his life to helping those in need. His legacy will live on for many years to come and inspire many others to follow his path.

