[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Today we bring you the news of Korean actress Song Hye-kyo signing a contract with a Chinese film studio founded by famous director Wong Kar-wai. It is regarded as a step for the actress to build up her cinematic career in China, based on her lasting popularity in Chinese-speaking countries.



[Pkg]



Korean actress Song Hye-kyo has joined hands with Hong Kong-based production company Jet Tone Films, founded by celebrated Chinese director Wong Kar-wai. According to local media outlets, the film company recently announced the news on its official social media channel. Song also mentioned her contract Jet Tone Films at the Hong Kong Film Awards on April 14, hoping to work with more outstanding Chinese-language directors. The Korean actress played in the 2013 movie "The Grandmaster," directed by Wong Kar-wai. Jet Tone Films also manages celebrated Chinese and Hong Kong actors like Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung, Fans are wishing for Song to ride on the opportunity and make it big in China and other Chines-speaking countries. This year's Seoul 365 Fashion Show is now on. Hosted by the Seoul city government, the annual fashion festival consists of outdoor fashion shows held at many of famous attractions across the capital city. The Seoul 365 Fashion Show 2019, the fourth installment of the event, opened at Seoul Plaza on April 15. In order to attract more audiences, this year's edition will feature two types of shows: those staged on street; and those joined by the nation's leading designers. More than 500 shows will be held annually Various strategies will also be employed to boost public participation, including the use of QR codes that allow viewers to directly purchase items displayed at the shows.

