[Anchor Lead]
The government has decided to apply a negative regulatory system and streamline 132 outdated regulations. The negative regulatory system refers to a perspective that deregulates everything, except for legal exceptions.
The Bank of Korea has decided to keep the benchmark interest rate steady at the current 1.75 percent. The decision was made at the central bank's monetary policy board on April 18.
The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety says that about half of 334 fruit and vegetable drinks marketed in the nation are found to contain more sugar than recommended limits.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning against the spread of hand-foot-and-mouth disease that is common among young children and causes painful sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.
- NEWS BRIEF
