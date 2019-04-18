NORTH KOREAN WEAPON News Today 입력 2019.04.18 (15:26) 수정 2019.04.18 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The North Korean media has reported that Kim Jong-un has overseen the test of a new tactical guided weapon. The media report said that the weapon's design indexes had been perfectly verified.



[Pkg]



North Korea's Central News Agency reported on April 18 that the North Korean leader personally oversaw the test of a new tactical guided weapon. The agency said that Kim oversaw the test conducted by the Academy of Defense Science on April 17. The agency added that the test was conducted using various firing methods, and that the new weapon can operate in the peculiar mode of guiding flight and is loaded with a powerful warhead. According to the North Korean agency, the new weapon's design indexes have been perfectly verified. Kim Jong-un lauded the weapon for significantly improving the combat power of the North Korean army. The news agency said the North Korean leader also set phased and strategic goals for munitions production and for bolstering the country's defense science and technology. North Korea's Rodong Sinmun also reported the news about the test, saying that Kim Jong-un praised his country's robust projects to promote the development of weapons. Kim Jong-un oversaw a new weapon test for the first time in five months. The North Korean leader has been visiting the military for two consecutive days following the latest reshuffle of the regime's leadership. On April 16, he visited an Air Force division to supervise its training. His moves are believed to show his determination to step up pressure on Washington ahead of a third summit with the U.S. leader.

