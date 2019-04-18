INFLUENTIAL FIGURES News Today 입력 2019.04.18 (15:27) 수정 2019.04.18 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The U.S. journal Time selects the world's 100 most influential people of the year annually. Time's 2019 list of the most influential people includes K-pop boy band BTS and the Chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Lee Hoe-sung.



[Pkg]



K-pop boy band BTS has made the cut to the 2019 list of the most influential people selected by the U.S. journal Time. Every year, Time magazine chooses the most influential individuals and organizations that have made a difference in a positive way. Last year, BTS also received the most votes, but it was not included in the list. American singer Halsey lauded BTS by calling its members (quote) "seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language." (unquote) BTS's new song that was released globally on April 12 has recorded more than 100 million views on YouTube. Another South Korean national who is on the 2019 Time's list of the most influential people is the chairman of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Lee Hoe-sung. Lee was selected as an influential leader along with U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Lee has been at the helm of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change since 2015.

