[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Jeonju International Film festival, one of the most renowned film festivals in Asia has already met it's 20th anniversary. The festival organizers announced the detailed schedule and hosts for the event, and it seems like actors Choi Won-young and Han Ye-ri will be hosting the opening ceremony.



[Pkg]



The schedule and hosts opening ceremony for the opening ceremony of the 20th Jeonju International Film Festival have been announced. The festival organizers said that actors Choi Won-young and Han Ye-ri have been chosen as the hosts of the opening ceremony scheduled for May 2nd. Film lovers have welcomed the news since the two actors are loved for their fine, distinct acting. This gig is nothing new to Han Ye-ri, as she had also hosted the closing ceremony of the 14th Jeonju International Film Festival six years ago. Kicking off with the two hosts' opening ceremony, the 10-day-long film festival is scheduled from May 2nd to 11th. This year's festival in Jeonju is going to feature a special 20th anniversary event and the most number of screenings with over 260 films. Brawny actor Ma Dong-seok's new movie "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" is doing quite well abroad. According to the overseas distributors' report, the movie due to be released next month has already been sold to the United States, Canada, and 102 other countries. In Taiwan, the Korean action film did particularly well, being sold at a far higher price than other works in similar genres. In "The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil" a cop and a gangster team up to catch a serial killer. The movie's overseas popularity can be attributed to the exciting plot and the star power of Ma Dong-seok, who plays a crime boss. Meanwhile, Ma's cinematic transformation has drawn attention from Korean audiences and critics. At a press briefing held last week, he described his character as a compelling and nefarious man and the movie as a dark, gritty action flick.

