JOINT SECURITY AREA News Today 입력 2019.04.19 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



The Joint Security Area was expected to be open to free exchanges between the two sides late last year, but it is still closed off for tourism. Consequently, the United Nations Command in charge of the JSA has decided to open the South Korean side first for tourists.



[Pkg]



​The Joint Security Area was expected to be open to free exchanges between the two sides late last year, but it is still closed off for tourism. Consequently, the United Nations Command in charge of the JSA has decided to open the South Korean side first for tourists.



[Soundbite] WAYNE EYRE(DEPUTY COMMANDER, U.N. COMMAND)



However, he added that the three involved parties - The two Koreas, and the UNC - should first agree on the action guidelines that can ensure tourists' safety. The Command is working closely with the South Korean government to approve the Paju and Cheorwon routes of the DMZ Peace Dulle-gil Trails. The opening of these two routes had been deferred.



[Soundbite] WAYNE EYRE(DEPUTY COMMANDER, U.N. COMMAND)



Deputy Commander Eyre mentioned that a government-led event marking the first anniversary of the April 27th Panmunjeom Declaration is planned. He also highlighted that the Unification Ministry and the U.N. Command are working closely together in the JSA. He added the role of the UNC will not change even when the wartime operational command is transferred to Seoul in the future.

JOINT SECURITY AREA

입력 2019.04.19 (15:20) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41) News Today

