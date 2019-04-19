NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.19 (15:24) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Customs officials in Seoul have arrested a group of people who sold clothes made in Korea as if they were authentic products of luxury foreign brands by attaching forged brand marks.

The Seoul government says it has consulted with companies operating the limousine bus rides to and from Incheon International Airport, and decided to lower the fare by 1,000 won from next month.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has unveiled its third basic plan on energy resources that calls for reducing the use of coal and expanding renewable energy sources to as much as 35 percent by the year 2040.

A ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the April 1960 popular uprising was held at the April 19th National Cemetery. Some 25-hundred guests attended including citizens and those who took part in the anti-government student movement six decades ago.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.04.19 (15:24) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Customs officials in Seoul have arrested a group of people who sold clothes made in Korea as if they were authentic products of luxury foreign brands by attaching forged brand marks.

The Seoul government says it has consulted with companies operating the limousine bus rides to and from Incheon International Airport, and decided to lower the fare by 1,000 won from next month.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy has unveiled its third basic plan on energy resources that calls for reducing the use of coal and expanding renewable energy sources to as much as 35 percent by the year 2040.

A ceremony marking the 59th anniversary of the April 1960 popular uprising was held at the April 19th National Cemetery. Some 25-hundred guests attended including citizens and those who took part in the anti-government student movement six decades ago.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보