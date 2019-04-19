CAUSE OF WILDFIRE News Today 입력 2019.04.19 (15:25) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



The National Forensic Service has concluded that the recent wildfires in Gangwon-do Province, were caused by severed high voltage cables. Police investigation into the responsibility of the Korea Electric Power Corporation will likely gain speed from now on.



[Pkg]



​An investigation has revealed that the devastating wildfires in Goseong that broke out early April were caused by damaged high voltage cables. According to the Gangwon Provincial Police Agency, the results of a probe conducted by the National Forensic Service show that the wires connecting high voltage cables to the switch were cut off. When the severed wires came into contact with a high voltage pole, sparks occurred this later spread to fallen leaves and grass, resulting in a massive inferno. The investigators concluded that the wires were found cut after being bent repeatedly by the wind's vibration over a long period of time. Police plan to launch an investigation into the Korea Electric Power Corporation to find out if they neglected their responsibilities in installing and managing electric poles. The wildfires in Goseong, Gangwon-do Province broke out on April 4th on a mountain, spreading all the way to Sokcho. As a result, seven million square meters of land was burnt to ashes and more than one thousand residents were evacuated.

