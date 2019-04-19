COMMENDATION AWARD News Today 입력 2019.04.19 (15:27) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41)

[Anchor Lead]



Today's local news is brought from Seongnam Gyeonggi-do province, where police gave commendations to the citizens who braved danger and rescued a driver in his 70s from an accident. The incident could have gotten worse if not for the courageous actions of these men.



[Pkg]



​A black sedan crosses the center line and drives against the traffic before colliding into a car from the opposite direction. Passers-by rushed over and pounded on the window, but the doors were locked and the driver was unresponsive. The 76-year-old man had lost consciousness but his foot was still on the accelerator.



[Soundbite] GIL YO-SEOP(RESCUER) : "The car that caused the crash was still moving and pushing the other car."



People beat on the car window with bricks, to no avail. Only after they brought a hammer from a store nearby were they able to break the window and rescue the driver. Police officers and emergency responders arrived at the scene after the driver was removed from the car. It could have led to a bigger accident if it weren't for the brave citizens' help. When the unconscious driver arrived at the hospital, he was diagnosed with a leaking heart valve. But luckily he was able to survive. The man who broke the window with the hammer tore the tendons on both index fingers during the rescue.



[Soundbite] KIM HWI-SEOP(RESCUER) : "I will help people even when there's a bigger accident."



The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency awarded commendations to these citizens who jumped into help a person in need and gave them the title: civilian police.

