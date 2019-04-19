GEOPARK CENTER News Today 입력 2019.04.19 (15:28) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Hantangang River originates from Pyeonggang-gun County in North Korea and passes through Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province until it reaches Pocheon and Yeonchon in Gyeonggi-do Province. In recognition of its preservation value, the river was certified as Korea's seventh national geopark in 2015. Now the Hantangang River Geopark Center was opened as the river waits for the final decision on the certification as a UNESCO Global Geopark next April.



[Pkg]



​The cliffs along the Hantangang River boast heavenly scenery. Visitors are awed by the multiform cliffs shaped by lava flows from many millennia ago. This Pigeon Fall was reportedly named for hundreds of pigeons roosting in the area. The waterfall blends in beautifully with the surrounding cliffs. A geopark center that provides a sweeping look at the Hantangang River's unique geological and ecological features as well as its history and culture has opened its door for visitors. The center has a main exhibition hall, interactive programs, and rooms dedicated for diverse topics. In the 3D video room, visitors can experience the soaring cliffs and the roaring river through an exciting and realistic 3D video presentation. With the opening of the geopark, the project to get the Hantangang River certified as a UNESCO Global Geopark next April, they will get the much-needed boost. This project has been driven jointly by the provincial governments of Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do. The center can leave a strong impression on the team of UNESCO inspectors scheduled to arrive this July.



[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-HWA(DIR., GEOPARK CENTER) : "It will provide visitors with satisfying, interactive experiences."



An ecological park and a hiking trail along the Hantangang River will also open to give residents plenty of opportunities to appreciate the river's beautiful surroundings.

GEOPARK CENTER

입력 2019.04.19 (15:28) 수정 2019.04.19 (15:41) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Hantangang River originates from Pyeonggang-gun County in North Korea and passes through Cheorwon in Gangwon-do Province until it reaches Pocheon and Yeonchon in Gyeonggi-do Province. In recognition of its preservation value, the river was certified as Korea's seventh national geopark in 2015. Now the Hantangang River Geopark Center was opened as the river waits for the final decision on the certification as a UNESCO Global Geopark next April.



[Pkg]



​The cliffs along the Hantangang River boast heavenly scenery. Visitors are awed by the multiform cliffs shaped by lava flows from many millennia ago. This Pigeon Fall was reportedly named for hundreds of pigeons roosting in the area. The waterfall blends in beautifully with the surrounding cliffs. A geopark center that provides a sweeping look at the Hantangang River's unique geological and ecological features as well as its history and culture has opened its door for visitors. The center has a main exhibition hall, interactive programs, and rooms dedicated for diverse topics. In the 3D video room, visitors can experience the soaring cliffs and the roaring river through an exciting and realistic 3D video presentation. With the opening of the geopark, the project to get the Hantangang River certified as a UNESCO Global Geopark next April, they will get the much-needed boost. This project has been driven jointly by the provincial governments of Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do. The center can leave a strong impression on the team of UNESCO inspectors scheduled to arrive this July.



[Soundbite] CHOI JONG-HWA(DIR., GEOPARK CENTER) : "It will provide visitors with satisfying, interactive experiences."



An ecological park and a hiking trail along the Hantangang River will also open to give residents plenty of opportunities to appreciate the river's beautiful surroundings.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보