CULTURAL INSIGHT

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. Over the past years, Korean films, both independent and commercial, have been gaining recognition overseas. Today, we bring you the news of "The House of Hummingbird" directed by Kim Bora receiving critical acclamation at a number of international film festivals. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



Korean indie film "The House of Hummingbird" has received critical acclamation at a number of international film festivals. Its distributor said that House of Hummingbird won the grand prix Golden Tulip at this year's Istanbul Film Festival in the international competition category. At the 69th Berlin International Film Festival in February, the movie was awarded the Grand Prix of the Generation 14 plus international jury for the Best Film. Directed by Kim Bo-ra, House of Hummingbird follows the life of middle school girl Eun-hee during 1994, the year when Seoul's Seongsu Bridge collapsed for structural failure, killing 32 people and injuring 17 others. The movie is highly praised for its delicate and beautiful description of an adolescent girl against the backdrop of a tragic incident. The Korean coming-of-age film has also been officially invited to the Tribeca Film Festival, which takes place from April 24 to May 5 in New York. It will hit Korean cinemas in late August. BLACKPINK's new album "Kill This Love" has made it to all Billboard charts announced on April 16. It ranked 41st on the Hot 100 songs chart. The new release came in 24th on the Billboard 200 albums chart. As a result, BLACKPINK has broken its own Billboard records it set with the mini album "Square up" last year. On the other hand, the music video for "Kill This Love" has surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on April 16, some eleven days after its release on April 5. To ride on its momentum, the four-member band will embark on a North American concert tour this week starting with Los Angeles. As a musical guest, BLACKPINK is also scheduled to perform on CBS.

