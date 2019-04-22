INTER-KOREAN SUMMIT News Today 입력 2019.04.22 (15:01) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



In confirmation of a CNN report, the Presidential Office of Cheong Wa Dae announced that President Moon Jae-in has a message from President Donald Trump for North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un. The message will be delivered at a proposed fourth inter-Korean summit. Now the world's attention is on what President Trump's secret message contains.



​"South Korean President Moon Jae-in has a message from President Donald Trump to relay to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un." That was the headline from a CNN report citing a diplomatic source in Seoul. The nation's top office issued its official statement. According to a high-ranking Cheong Wa Dae official, he believes the message will be relayed to Kim once an inter-Korean summit is held. It was an official confirmation that there is indeed an undisclosed message from President Trump. CNN added the message contains things that would lead to something positive for the third Pyongyang and Washington summit that would pique Kim's curiosity. This part hints at the possibility that during his recent talks with President Moon, Trump may have made a more flexible proposal compared to his previous stance. It's also worth noting that the South Korean leader brought up denuclearization while visiting Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan once had the fourth largest nuclear program in the world, but gave them up for economic development in cooperation with the international community.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "The exemplary denuclearized nation of Kazakhstan is enthusiastically supporting South Korea's efforts to bring permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula."



Pyongyang has not yet issued an official response to Seoul's proposal for the fourth cross-border summit. But, as Cheong Wa Dae is reportedly negotiating with the regime behind closed doors, summit schedules may be released this week when President Moon returns from his overseas trip.

