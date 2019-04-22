SPEEDING CRACKDOWNS News Today 입력 2019.04.22 (15:03) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Thanks to object recognition technology, speeding drivers will no longer be allowed to avoid crackdowns only when there are surveillance cameras around. Undercover patrol police cars equipped with object recognition cameras will be able to catch speeding vehicles even at the least expected moments. Here's more



[Pkg]



​This section of Yeongdong Expressway has no surveillance cameras to crack down on speeding vehicles. A passenger car is spotted changing lanes abruptly and moving at high speed. An undercover patrol car begins to chase it right away. As soon as a mobile camera installed in the patrol car automatically captures the speeding vehicle, its speed and distance from other cars are displayed immediately. The car's speed was found to be 60 kilometers above the speed limit of 100 kilometers per hour.



[Soundbite] LT. LEE EUNG-PIL(EXPRESSWAY PATROL) : "You exceeded the speed limit. Our patrol car has a device that measures speed and distance. We detected your violation using the device."



With evidence being displayed in real time, the driver has no other choice but to admit that he exceeded the limit. High-performance mobile surveillance cameras developed by a private company at the request of the Korea Transportation Safety Authority can measure the speed of moving cars using object recognition technology. The cameras can also detect if speed limiters installed in large trucks and buses, which can cause fatal accidents, are operating properly.



[Soundbite] PARK SUNG-KWON(KOREA TRANSPORTATION SAFETY AUTHORITY) : "We plan to supply mobile surveillance cameras to 400-500 patrol cars, including undercover patrol, expressway patrol and official vehicles cracking down on violators."



Police and the Transportation Safety Authority plan to further improve the performance and areas of use of mobile surveillance cameras after operating them on a pilot basis first.

