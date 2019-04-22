NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.22 (15:05) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

We'll now take a look at today's News briefing. Former Supreme Court Justice Kim Young-ran has been appointed as the new head of the top court's sentencing committee.

Prosecutors today examined the health of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye during an in-person visit at the Seoul Detention Center. They conducted the examination to determine whether to allow her a stay of execution.

23 public facilities have been selected for a government green project, which remodels old public buildings in a manner to improve energy efficiency. They include Jeongdong Theater and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare says it will strengthen monitoring of YouTube videos frequently watched by underage youths, based on its new study showing that 73 percent of about 1,600 YouTube videos feature scenes of smoking and alcohol consumption.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2019.04.22 (15:05) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20) News Today

We'll now take a look at today's News briefing. Former Supreme Court Justice Kim Young-ran has been appointed as the new head of the top court's sentencing committee.

Prosecutors today examined the health of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye during an in-person visit at the Seoul Detention Center. They conducted the examination to determine whether to allow her a stay of execution.

23 public facilities have been selected for a government green project, which remodels old public buildings in a manner to improve energy efficiency. They include Jeongdong Theater and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare says it will strengthen monitoring of YouTube videos frequently watched by underage youths, based on its new study showing that 73 percent of about 1,600 YouTube videos feature scenes of smoking and alcohol consumption.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보