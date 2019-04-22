기사 본문 영역
We'll now take a look at today's News briefing. Former Supreme Court Justice Kim Young-ran has been appointed as the new head of the top court's sentencing committee.
Prosecutors today examined the health of imprisoned former President Park Geun-hye during an in-person visit at the Seoul Detention Center. They conducted the examination to determine whether to allow her a stay of execution.
23 public facilities have been selected for a government green project, which remodels old public buildings in a manner to improve energy efficiency. They include Jeongdong Theater and the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare says it will strengthen monitoring of YouTube videos frequently watched by underage youths, based on its new study showing that 73 percent of about 1,600 YouTube videos feature scenes of smoking and alcohol consumption.
- NEWS BRIEF
