RETURNING HOME

[Anchor Lead]



Many Korean independence activists fought for their home country's liberation in the Russian Far East and were forced to relocate to Kazakhstan. President Moon Jae-in, who is visiting Central Asia, has decided to personally bring home the remains of two independence fighters who are are currently buried thousands of kilometers away from their homeland.



[Pkg]​



Activist Kye Bong-woo was a historian and linguist who also served as a lawmaker in the Korean provisional government. He passed away 60 years ago in Kazakhstan, away from his homeland. Activist Hwang Woon-jung, who fought against the Japanese as a member of the Korean Independence Army, also never got to see his home country again. The remains of the two heroes and their spouses will soon be brought to Korea. President Moon Jae-in, who is on his trip to Kazakhstan, became the first serving Korean president to personally oversee a ceremony of repatriation of independence activists' remains.



[Soundbite] PRES. MOON JAE-IN : "It is the responsibility of the Korean government to bring them home as the final step of the independence movement. It's an honor for the citizens of the Republic of Korea."



A presidential aircraft has arrived in Kazakhstan to transport the remains. They will be buried in Seoul and Daejeon according to the bereaved families' will.



[Soundbite] IRINA KYE(GREAT-GRANDDAUGHTER OF ACTIVIST KYE BONG-WOO) : "My great-grandfather's dream was to return to his home country. I am happy that his dream has come true."



The government will also push for the repatriation of the remains of 152 other heroes buried overseas, including General Hong Beom-do, who led the Korean Independence Army to victory in the Battle of Bongo-dong.

