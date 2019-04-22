ARTIST WITH DISABILITY News Today 입력 2019.04.22 (15:10) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



April is a month dedicated to people with disabilities. That is also when we hear many stories about those who overcame their disabilities to make a new start in life. This next visually impaired artist from Inje Gangwon-do Province has drawn attention with his colorful work. Let's take a look



[Pkg]



A tree growing by the river... Its lush green foliage creates a magnificent view. Pink blossoms on trees growing by a cascading waterfall herald the arrival of spring. These are the creations of visually impaired artist Park Hwan. After debuting as an artist at the age of 20, Park drew the spotlight for his talent, winning many prestigious awards. But he lost his vision completely after a car accident in 2013.



[Soundbite] PARK HWAN(VISUALLY IMPAIRED ARTIST) : "There was nothing I could do to change the reality."



Despite the severe disability, which makes him unable to even discern light, Park did not want to give up his artistic talent. He began to draw sketches using thread instead of a pencil. He uses his fingertip sensation instead of his eyesight to arrange lines and colors into a piece of art. Park says he was able to overcome despair thanks to the support of his loved ones. This artist's colorful work sends a message of hope and inspiration to many.



[Soundbite] PARK HWAN(VISUALLY IMPAIRED ARTIST) : "I want to give hope and inspire people to keep going no matter how difficult it is."

