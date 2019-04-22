CULTURAL INSIGHT News Today 입력 2019.04.22 (15:11) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20)

[Anchor Lead]



Tada Korea pops every single curiosity you might have on Korean culture and entertainment. We recently brought you the news of Korean independent films gaining substantial recognition overseas, but it seems like these achievements are not limited to productions only. Actress Jeon Do-yeon will be receiving the lifetime achievement award at the 21st Far East film festival scheduled to be held later this month in Italy. Here's more



[Pkg]



Actress Jeon Do-yeon will receive the lifetime achievement award at the 21st Far East Film Festival opening in Udine, Italy on April 26th. The annual festival serves to introduce Asian cinema to European audiences. This year, organizers said the Korean film "Birthday" starring Jeon has been chosen as the opening film. During the festival's opening ceremony, Jeon will also receive the Golden Mulberry Lifetime Achievement Award. The festival has introduced Jeon as the greatest Korean actress of all time, describing her as "a queen, a diva, and an icon." East Asian movie heavyweights such as actor Jackie Chan and actress Brigitte Lin were past recipients of this award. KBS Classic FM, the KBS radio channel devoted to classical music, has released a compilation album to mark its 40th anniversary. The album is designed as a small gift for regular listeners of the show who have been tuning in since the very beginning and have now reached middle age. The album consists of four CDs and contains 40 works by leading composers such as Bach, Mozart and Shostakovich. Many are well known pieces often used as sound tracks in commercials and TV dramas. So the album won't be intimidating even to novices who have just been introduced to classical music. The album also includes the list of the 40 people who took part in selecting the tracks among whom are KBS Classic FM DJs and producers as well as singer Kai and pianist Yiruma. They also share the reasons why they recommend the album.

CULTURAL INSIGHT

입력 2019.04.22 (15:11) 수정 2019.04.22 (15:20) News Today

