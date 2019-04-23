NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2019.04.23 (15:16) 수정 2019.04.23 (15:18)

Creditors of Asiana Airlines including the Korea Development Bank have decided to inject 1.6 trillion won into the cash-strapped airline on the condition that it is sold off within this year.

Conglomerates are found to have manipulate data on pollutant emissions at an industrial complex in Yeosu. The environment group Green Korea unveiled that another 39 firms did not even take measurements while their factories had also generated air pollutants.

Insurance frauds are growing ever more sophisticated and larger in scale. The Financial Supervisory Service uncovered insurance fraud schemes worth over 798 billion won last year which is a record amount.

The Rural Development Administration says it has discovered the best packaging and transport method for wild herbs grown on Ulleung-do Island so they can also be enjoyed on the mainland in the freshest condition.

