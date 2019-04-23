HISTORICAL FINDINGS News Today 입력 2019.04.23 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.23 (16:50)

댓글

좋아요

스크랩하기

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Renowned independence activist Bojae Lee Sang-seol's base in Russia has been confirmed for the first time. Lee also was a diplomatic emissary working to denounce an unfair protectorate treaty Korea was forced to sign with Japan in 1905. The Russian base served as an overseas center of Korea's movement to achieve independence from Japan and it was where the nation's first independence declaration was sent to countries around the world. The site has been made public for the first time in 102 years after Lee died.



[Pkg]



​"True Koreans are determined to sacrifice their lives for their freedom and the nation's liberation." This is from Korea's first independence declaration issued in 1910 by an organization centered around a Korean community in Russia. There is a historical site where Bojae Lee Sang-seol sent the declaration, the epitome of 8,624 Koreans' strong dedication to national independence, to countries around the world. Lee is also the person who wrote the first draft of the independence declaration. From King Gojong's asylum to Russia, to establishing armed organizations based in Russia which became the foundation for the nation's provisional government, important independence movement plans were devised here.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-WOO(COMMEMORATIVE ORGANIZATION FOR LEE SANG-SEOL) : "The Russian government has not been cooperative. It was also difficult to identify the site, since there was little information about it in Korea."



Jincheon-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, Lee's hometown and a commemorative project organization dedicated to him, are pushing ahead with a plan to designate the site in Russia as a patriotic memorial landmark.

HISTORICAL FINDINGS

입력 2019.04.23 (15:17) 수정 2019.04.23 (16:50) News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Renowned independence activist Bojae Lee Sang-seol's base in Russia has been confirmed for the first time. Lee also was a diplomatic emissary working to denounce an unfair protectorate treaty Korea was forced to sign with Japan in 1905. The Russian base served as an overseas center of Korea's movement to achieve independence from Japan and it was where the nation's first independence declaration was sent to countries around the world. The site has been made public for the first time in 102 years after Lee died.



[Pkg]



​"True Koreans are determined to sacrifice their lives for their freedom and the nation's liberation." This is from Korea's first independence declaration issued in 1910 by an organization centered around a Korean community in Russia. There is a historical site where Bojae Lee Sang-seol sent the declaration, the epitome of 8,624 Koreans' strong dedication to national independence, to countries around the world. Lee is also the person who wrote the first draft of the independence declaration. From King Gojong's asylum to Russia, to establishing armed organizations based in Russia which became the foundation for the nation's provisional government, important independence movement plans were devised here.



[Soundbite] LEE YEON-WOO(COMMEMORATIVE ORGANIZATION FOR LEE SANG-SEOL) : "The Russian government has not been cooperative. It was also difficult to identify the site, since there was little information about it in Korea."



Jincheon-gun County in Chungcheongbuk-do Province, Lee's hometown and a commemorative project organization dedicated to him, are pushing ahead with a plan to designate the site in Russia as a patriotic memorial landmark.

News Today 전체보기 기자 정보