CONSTRUCTION SAFETY News Today 입력 2019.04.23 (15:19) 수정 2019.04.23 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



Today we take you to Incheon where part of a ceiling at a Home Plus mall collapsed last weekend. Even though the mall was full of customers at the time, its managers did not notify them about the accident. It has been found that a similar accident occurred at the mall before, but it was concealed.



[Pkg]



​This is the underground parking lot of a HomePlus mall in Songdo, Incheon. One of its sections is covered with plastic covering, and there is a sign reading, "Under Repair." The ceiling of this parking lot collapsed at around 9:45 p.m. on April 20.



[Soundbite] WITNESS : "I heard a thud and saw that wall crumbling down. I thought the building was about to collapse."



Many customers were shopping at the mall at the time, but no announcement was made about the accident. The mall did not report the accident to local authorities or police because only a few cars were damaged and nobody was injured or killed. However, the collapsed material weighs about 30 kilograms per square meter and can be potentially dangerous when falling from a height of more than one meter. An investigation has revealed that the material in question had tears and cracks before. The mall belatedly reported the accident to the local administrative office and promised to undergo a safety inspection.

입력 2019.04.23 (15:19) 수정 2019.04.23 (16:50) News Today

