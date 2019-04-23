DANGEROUS GAME News Today 입력 2019.04.23 (15:20) 수정 2019.04.23 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



A YouTube video in which a student is bullied at a school dormitory in a so-called "blackout game" has shocked the public. Police have launched an investigation into what appears to be too brutal to call just a "game."



[Pkg]



A student presses the throat of his roommate with both hands. Other students in the room drag him around, despite the painful look on his face. Everyone in the room seems to be enjoying the scene instead of stopping the perpetrators. The victim regained his consciousness only after the bully slapped him multiple times. This is a so-called "blackout game." The incident took place at a high school dormitory in Jeollanam-do Province. Five students have fallen victim to this brutal game, which had been played at this dorm since March. The school learned about the violent incidents and reported them to police only after one of the victims did not come to school on April 16. Until then, the victims did not want to report bullying out of fear of retaliation. After the probe was launched, all the perpetrators were suspended from school. Police will summon and question the bullies based on the victims' testimonies.

